BRUSSELS Jan 24 Belgian holding company GBL
said on Thursday it will sell 1 billion euros ($1.33
billion) worth of bonds exchangeable for shares in French energy
firm GDF Suez, representing almost half of the shares
it holds in the company.
The bonds, which will have a maturity of four years and a
yearly coupon of between 0.375 percent and 1 percent, represent
54 million shares in GDF, that's 2.3 percent of the French
group's share capital.
The bonds will be priced at a level that means the implied
price to exchange them into shares in GDF will be at a premium
of 20 to 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)