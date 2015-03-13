UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) said on Friday it had recently bought a 7.4 percent stake in Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex for 129 million euros ($135 million).
GBL gave details of the purchase in a statement announcing its annual results.
Texas Pacific Group and Goldman Sachs said on March 6 they had sold their remaining stake in Ontex.
($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.