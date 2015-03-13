BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) said on Friday it had recently bought a 7.4 percent stake in Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex for 129 million euros ($135 million).

GBL gave details of the purchase in a statement announcing its annual results.

Texas Pacific Group and Goldman Sachs said on March 6 they had sold their remaining stake in Ontex.

