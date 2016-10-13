(Correts spelling of Shearwater)
OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) -
** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Norway's Rieber Shipping
says hopes marine seismic market could begin to
recover in 2017, but is prepared for current market weakness to
last another 2-3 years
** Statement followed firm's announcement of agreement with
Rasmussengruppen AS to establish a new, 50/50 owned marine
geophysical company called Shearwater GeoServices AS
** CEO says as of today there is no increase in seismic
tender activity, but sees rising interest from investors who
believe this could be a good time to invest in the seismic
industry
** CEO says Shearwater will focus on marine contract market
and not on speculative multiclient investments (collecting data
without contract)
** CEO says pre-funding level has to increase before
Shearwater starts making multiclient investments
** Recently competitors PGS and TGS have
announced higher-than-expected sales due to increased
multiclient sales
** Broker Swedbank said in a note that establishment of a
new seismic player could represent yet another data point
supporting its view that the seismic market has passed the
trough in this cycle
** Swedbank said a more fragmented vessel market is positive
for TGS and Spectrum, which rent ships for
their operations, and negative for vessel owners such as PGS
, Polarcus, CGG and WesternGeco
** Rieber Shipping's shares are up 14 pct compared with a
decline of 0.7 pct in Oslo's benchmark share index
($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)