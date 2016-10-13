(Corrects spelling of Shearwater)
OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) -
** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Norway's Rieber Shipping
says hopes marine seismic market could begin to
recover in 2017, but is prepared for current market weakness to
last another 2-3 years
** Statement followed firm's announcement of agreement with
Rasmussengruppen AS to establish a new, 50/50 owned marine
geophysical company called Shearwater GeoServices AS
** CEO says as of today there is no increase in seismic
tender activity, but sees rising interest from investors who
believe this could be a good time to invest in the seismic
industry
** CEO says Shearwater will focus on marine contract market
and not on speculative multiclient investments (collecting data
without contract)
** CEO says pre-funding level has to increase before
Shearwater starts making multiclient investments
** Recently competitors PGS and TGS have
announced higher-than-expected sales due to increased
multiclient sales
** Broker Swedbank said in a note that establishment of a
new seismic player could represent yet another data point
supporting its view that the seismic market has passed the
trough in this cycle
** Swedbank said a more fragmented vessel market is positive
for TGS and Spectrum, which rent ships for
their operations, and negative for vessel owners such as PGS
, Polarcus, CGG and WesternGeco
** Rieber Shipping's shares are up 14 pct compared with a
decline of 0.7 pct in Oslo's benchmark share index
INJECTING $60 MILLION
** Rieber Shipping will put its four 3D marine seismic
vessels into Shearwater
** Rasmussengruppen will inject $45 million in cash and
Rieber Shipping $15 million
** The injected cash will be used to withstand current weak
market
** As of today none of the four ships are on contracts
** CEO says has some interesting leads but competition is
tough
** The total value of the four seismic vessels is set to
$228.5 million
** CEO says all debt related to the four vessels, around
$190 million, will be transferred to Shearwater
** The four vessels were originally on long term contracts
to Dolphin Group which earlier this year went bankrupt due to
the weak market
** The seismic equipment on the vessels was owned by
Dolphin. Shearwater will buy this equipment, which will add to
the $190 million debt
** Says will not comment on the price for the seismic
equipment
** In addition to cash injection from Rasmussengruppen and
Rieber, a new bank deal is negotiated for the four vessels
** The new terms include a 75 percent reduction in
instalments compared to the original repayment profile until
June 2019 and an extension of the term of the loans until
year-end 2022
** Acquisition of seismic equipment is financed by DNB
and SR-Bank
** The sale of the vessels to Shearwater implies an
impairment charge of approximately 130 million Norwegian crowns
($16.07 million), which will be booked in third quarter 2016
** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Rieber Shipping says she will
act as interim CEO at Shearwater until a permanent CEO is picked
($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)