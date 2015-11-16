Nov 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private
equity arm and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP have agreed
to acquire facility management company GCA Services Group Inc
from Blackstone Group LP, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Goldman Sachs and Thomas H. Lee will have an equal
participation in a consortium that will acquire GCA, the largest
provider of janitors to U.S. public schools, for around $1
billion, including debt, the people said on Sunday.
The sources asked not to be identified because the deal has
not yet been officially announced. Blackstone declined to
comment, while GCA, Goldman Sachs and Thomas H. Lee did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The janitorial industry is forecast to grow at an average
annual rate of 4.3 percent through 2018, versus U.S. economic
growth of close to 3 percent, according to investment bank
Scott-Macon Ltd.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, GCA provides janitors and cleaners
to schools, airports, warehouses, power stations, rental car
locations and other businesses in the United States. It has more
than 37,000 employees, according to its website.
GCA derives the majority of its revenue from the education
sector, and stands to benefit as more school districts outsource
their facility management to find savings to invest in teachers
and equipment. Less than 20 percent of this market is currently
outsourced.
Blackstone acquired GCA in 2012 from investment firm Nautic
Partners LLC and other minority shareholders for around $600
million. Since then, GCA has grown its sales force to increase
its market share among public schools.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)