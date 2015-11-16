(Corrects to Monday from Friday in first paragraph)
Nov 16 Blackstone Group LP said on Monday
it would sell facility management company GCA Services Group Inc
to a consortium of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private
equity arm and Thomas H.Lee Partners LP.
The company did disclose financial details of the deal, but
said GCA's management team would invest alongside THL and
Goldman Sachs as part of the deal.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Goldman Sachs and Thomas H.
Lee will have an equal participation in a consortium that will
acquire GCA for around $1 billion, including debt.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)