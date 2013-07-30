After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
ABIDJAN, July 30 Ghana Commercial Bank said on Tuesday its net profit for the first six months of 2013 jumped 80 percent to 90.425 million cedis ($43.16 million) from 50.207 million cedis during the same period a year ago.
The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income increased 64 percent to 212.042 million cedis from 129.120 million cedis during the same period in 2012.
Net income rose to 256.622 million cedis from 169.889 million cedis while basic earnings per share increased to 0.68 cedis from 0.38 cedis.
($1 = 2.0950) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.