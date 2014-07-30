RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
ACCRA, July 30 Ghana Commercial Bank said on Wednesday its net profit for the six months through to June 2014 rose 29.7 percent to 117,286 million cedis ($34.1 million), compared with 90,425 million cedis a year ago.
Total income over the period increased by 28.1 percent to 334,838 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Basic earnings per share increased to 0.89 cedis from 0.68 cedis, it added.
($1=3.4400 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017