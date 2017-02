ACCRA Oct 28 Ghana Commercial Bank said on Friday that its net profit for the nine months to September 2011 rose nearly 7 percent to 38.286 million cedis ($24.07 million) from 35.831 million cedis in the same period last year.

* Said net interest income fell 28.8 percent to 156.427 million cedis from 219.886 million cedis in 2010.

* Said net fees and commission income rose 39.1 percent to 44.180 million cedis from 31.760 million cedis.

* Basic earnings per share up 0.193 cedis from 0.180 cedis.

($1 = 1.59 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Bate Felix)