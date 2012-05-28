HONG KONG May 28 Chinese polysilicon company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it plans to expand its solar farm business in China, the United States and in emerging markets.

Prospects for the solar industry next year look good, Chairman Zhu Gongshan said after the company's annual general meeting, adding that the industry will continue to consolidate this year. (Reporting By Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)