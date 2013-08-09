BRIEF-Debora plunkett joins J C Penney board of directors
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 9 Chinese solar power producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expected to post a loss for the first half of 2013 and the loss would widen from HK$330 million it reported for the year-ago period.
Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by James Jukwey
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* In February 2017, average daily number of trades was 7% higher than pcp.