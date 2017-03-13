(Corrects headline, story throughout to add reference to Standard Industries, which along with 40 North, raised combined stake in GCP, corrects to show combined stake is 9 pct, not 6.5 pct)

March 13 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc , raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.

40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)