* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline, story throughout to add reference to Standard Industries, which along with 40 North, raised combined stake in GCP, corrects to show combined stake is 9 pct, not 6.5 pct)
March 13 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc , raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.
40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: