Dec 14 British plastic packaging supplier RPC Group Plc said it had proposed to buy Global Closure Systems (GCS Group), a maker of closures and dispensing systems, for an enterprise value of 650 million euros ($712 million) to strengthen its position in European markets.

On completion, the cash consideration payable to the GCS seller will be 186 million euros, RPC said on Monday.

RPC would raise about 232.6 million pounds ($353.4 million) through a fully underwritten 1-for-5 rights issue to part fund the deal, it said. ($1 = 0.9125 euros) ($1 = 0.6582 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)