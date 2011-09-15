* Expects to list shares on Nasdaq under symbol "GCTS"

* To use proceeds to repay debt

* Underwriters include Goldman, BofA Merrill Lynch

Sept 15 GCT Semiconductor Inc, a designer and supplier of 4G mobile semiconductor software, filed with U.S. securities regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the company said it intends to use about $12.1 million of the proceeds to repay debt and the remaining for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The company, said Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Co, and Oppenheimer & Co would underwrite the IPO.

GCT, whose customers include LG Electronics Inc and Quanta Computer Inc , expects to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "GCTS."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)