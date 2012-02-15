Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Plans to offer 7.5 mln shares
* Drops Goldman Sachs as underwriter
Feb 15 GCT Semiconductor Inc, a designer and supplier of 4G mobile semiconductor software, said it plans to offer 7.5 million shares at $7 to $9 apiece.
The company dropped Goldman Sachs from the group of firms underwriting its initial public offering.
Last September, GCT had filed with U.S. regulators seeking to raise up to $100 million.
The company, which counts Samsung Electronics and Intel Corp among its competitors, aims to get listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GCTS."
Silicon Valley-based GCT Semiconductor intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay debts and to fund research and development. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.