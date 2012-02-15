* Plans to offer 7.5 mln shares

* Drops Goldman Sachs as underwriter

Feb 15 GCT Semiconductor Inc, a designer and supplier of 4G mobile semiconductor software, said it plans to offer 7.5 million shares at $7 to $9 apiece.

The company dropped Goldman Sachs from the group of firms underwriting its initial public offering.

Last September, GCT had filed with U.S. regulators seeking to raise up to $100 million.

The company, which counts Samsung Electronics and Intel Corp among its competitors, aims to get listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GCTS."

Silicon Valley-based GCT Semiconductor intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay debts and to fund research and development. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)