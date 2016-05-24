BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
May 24 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to 12.26 yuan per share from 16.01 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 182.6 million shares from up to 139.9 million shares
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.