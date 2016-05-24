May 24 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to 12.26 yuan per share from 16.01 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 182.6 million shares from up to 139.9 million shares

