BRIEF-Tri-Stage to fully acquire adflex communications, inc. for 1.14 bln yen
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in adflex communications, inc. for 1.14 billion yen(advisory fee included)
July 28 Guangdong Advertising Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 188.1 million yuan ($30.41 million) in Guangzhou Zhongmao Advertising Co
* Says signs strategic agreement with IT solutions and service provider United Electronics Co on business development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xmObld; bit.ly/1kiiUQ4
($1 = 6.1860 Chinese Yuan)
March 13 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd:
* Entered into a global partner programme agreement with Tata Communications