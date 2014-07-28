July 28 Guangdong Advertising Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to invest 188.1 million yuan ($30.41 million) in Guangzhou Zhongmao Advertising Co

* Says signs strategic agreement with IT solutions and service provider United Electronics Co on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xmObld; bit.ly/1kiiUQ4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1860 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)