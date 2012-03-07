WASHINGTON, March 7 General Dynamics Corp said on Wednesday it would increase its quarterly dividend by 8.5 percent to 51 cents per share from 47 cents last quarter.

Rob Stallard, defense analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said the payout looked "meager" and represented a dividend yield of 2.9 percent on an annualized basis, based on Wednesday's closing price of $71.25.

"We think GD has missed an opportunity," Stallard wrote in an analyst note, noting that Lockheed Martin had paid a 4.5 percent dividend yield and General Dynamics had ample free cash flow to afford a bigger dividend and share buyback.

"Investors may be concerned that this small dividend increase indicates that GD is instead more focused on making acquisitions, which may not be the best way of enhancing value," he said. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Richard Chang)