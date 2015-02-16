Feb 16 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.35 billion yuan ($536.39 million) in private placement of shares

* Says proceed will be used to acquire Tong Dai Control (Hong Kong) Ltd as well as for additional working capital

* Says shares have resumed trading on Feb 16

