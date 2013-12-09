BRIEF-Global Asset Management full-year HEPS falls
* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago
PARIS Dec 9 French gas and power group GDF Suez said on Monday it had sold a 50 percent stake in a 440 megawatt French onshore wind farm to Credit Agricole Assurances .
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2014 and will enable GDF to reduce its net debt by some 400 million euros ($549 million), GDF said in a statement.
GDF said it wanted to expand its French onshore wind energy portfolio from total installed capacity of 1,200 megawatts to more than 2,000 megawatts by 2016.
GDF will build and operate the wind farms, while Credit Agricole Assurances will act as investment partner. ($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)
* Dena Bank and Apollo Munich Health Insurance announce corporate agency tie-up Source text: (Dena Bank today announced the launch of corporate agency arrangement with India's leading health insurance provider, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, for distribution of the latter's health insurance products.)
* Says it completed issuing 600,000 new shares at 1,503 yen per share through private placement at 901.8 million yen in total to KENEDIX. on March 1