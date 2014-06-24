PARIS, June 24 France has sold a 3.1 percent stake in gas utility GDF Suez, which could be used to finance the acquisition of a state participation in engineering group Alstom, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The state sold 75 million shares and has an overallotment option to sell as much as 86 million shares, or a total of 3.6 percent of GDF Suez stock, the statement said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by John Irish)