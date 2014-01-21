PARIS Jan 21 GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday that the utility had no plan to sell shares via an initial public offering (IPO) of its Cofley energy services unit.

"We are not at all considering an IPO for that activity, which is an enormous asset for our group," he said at a gathering for the media in Paris.

Mestrallet said that Cofely now has total sales of about 16 billion euros ($21.70 billion). GDF Suez had 97 billion euros of revenue in 2012.