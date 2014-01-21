Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
PARIS Jan 21 GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday that the utility had no plan to sell shares via an initial public offering (IPO) of its Cofley energy services unit.
"We are not at all considering an IPO for that activity, which is an enormous asset for our group," he said at a gathering for the media in Paris.
Mestrallet said that Cofely now has total sales of about 16 billion euros ($21.70 billion). GDF Suez had 97 billion euros of revenue in 2012.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors