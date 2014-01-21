Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
PARIS Jan 21 GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday the utility had no plans for a major acquisition and would grow mainly organically after a Reuters report that it had approached a Canadian company about a takeover.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that GDF Suez was rebuffed late last year after it approached Canada-based Talisman Energy Inc about a takeover as part of an effort to expand outside Europe via acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion.
"We have no plans for a major acquisition," he said speaking at a gathering for media in Paris. "I formally deny that we have made a bid for the 'T' company, as mentioned in the press."
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors