Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
PARIS, April 16 GDF Suez has yet to identify which assets it will sell in the wake of its planned buyout of the minority shareholders in British power producer International Power, the Frency utility's chief executive said on Monday.
GDF CEO Gerard Mestrallet said additional asset sales would take place by 2013.
(Reporting By Caroline Jacobs)
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
BAKU, Feb 23 The Southern Gas Corridor will start pumping gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe by 2020, its backers said on Thursday, despite the risk of delays to this option for reducing dependence on Russia.