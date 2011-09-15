LONDON, Sept 15 French utility GDF Suez is in talks with Italy's Eni to sell its stake in North Sea gas assets, CEO Gerard Mestrallet said on Thursday.

French newspaper Les Echos reported last week GDF would sell its 10.4 percent stake in the Elgin, Franklin and West Franklin gas fields to Eni, already a stakeholder in the gas fields.

GDF Suez had already said in August it was looking to sell its stake. It said at the time it could fetch about 600 million euros ($820 million). ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young)