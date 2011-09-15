* GDF Suez declines to say if Eni talks are exclusive

* CEO confirms 10 bln euro asset sale goal

* GDF Suez eyeing water, gas deals in Libya (Adds comments, background)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Sept 15 GDF Suez is in talks with Ital ian energy group Eni to sell its stake in North Sea gas assets, the head of the French group told reporters on Thursday after confirming the group's financial targets .

Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet confirmed GDF Suez, the world's biggest utility by market value, aimed at selling 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of assets by 2013 to reduce debt and help finance gas and power projects worldwide.

French newspaper Les Echos reported last week GDF Suez would sell its 10.4 percent stake in the Elgin, Franklin and West Franklin gas fields to Eni, already a stakeholder in the gas fields.

GDF Suez had already said in August it was looking to sell its stake. It said at the time it could fetch about 600 million euros ($820 million).

Asked whether his group was in discussions with Eni, Mestrallet said "yes" but he declined to say whether these talks were exclusive.

The Paris-based group has been active on the merger and acquisition front, with the purchase of a 70 percent stake in Britain's International Power through an asset swap in 2010 or a $4 billion alliance last month with China's sovereign fund.

Under the deal, GDF Suez agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production business and its 10 percent holding in a natural liquefaction (LNG) plant in Trinidad and Tobago.

Cash from asset disposals will help GDF Suez accelerate spending in emerging countries, which Mestrallet has estimated will represent 80 percent of future energy needs.

Regarding projects, Mestrallet confirmed it expected to take a final investment decision on Bonaparte LNG, an Australian project developed with oil and gas producer Santos , "in two to three years."

Mestrallet also said GDF Suez was looking at opportunities in Libya, where French energy companies hope to cash in on France's leading role in the West's military intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

" Yes we are interested in looking at possible opportunities to work with the new Libya in several fields: the water business and potentially the exploration and production of natural gas," Mestrallet said.

GDF Suez is the main shareholder of Suez Environnement , the world's second largest water group. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Writing by Marie Maitre in Paris)