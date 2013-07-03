LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - French energy group GDF Suez received
a lukewarm reception for its hybrid bond on Wednesday as
volatility reared its head again, but critics said the
disappointing outcome was more to do with the execution and
structure of the deal.
Global co-ordinators and structuring advisors Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank had announced details of
the triple-tranche dual-currency subordinated bond on Monday
when markets were on a firmer footing.
But by the time price talk came out on Wednesday morning
around 0820GMT, it was clear that the rally had come to an
abrupt halt and that appetite for riskier structures had waned.
The clearest signal of that was a 40bp widening and
two-point cash drop to 98 in Dong's hybrid, which had printed a
day earlier.
That, one banker said, should have been a good enough reason
to hold off for better conditions.
Another banker, also not directly involved in the
transaction, agreed.
"Had this come on Monday or Tuesday, it would have been a
slam-dunk deal. But with intraday volatility as it was, it might
have been better to postpone the deal and to wait for the market
to shake out, particularly as this is an equity-related trade
and stock markets were sharply lower."
"No one would have blamed the leads for shifting the deal to
later in the week, or even next week."
FINITE CAPACITY
The bookrunners decided to push ahead, however, setting
guidance on the euro NC5 and NC8 tranches at 4.125%-4.25% and 5%
area, respectively, and at 4.875% area on the sterling NC5.5.
Expected ratings for all tranches are A3/BBB+.
Around midday, final terms were set at the wide end of those
ranges at 4.25%, 5.125% and 5%, as books only just managed to
nudge over the EUR2bn mark that the issuer had hoped to print.
One of the bankers said that the fact there were no details
on tranche sizes four hours after books had closed was also a
clear indication that the deal had struggled.
"The timing is not helpful, as markets have turned. I can
see that, but the whole way this deal has been managed is
absolutely shocking," said the first banker.
"To announce GDF on Monday, and then to front-run that by
throwing Dong into the mix on Tuesday is irresponsible. There's
a finite market for hybrids and why would an investor buy GDF
today when Dong has cheapened by 40bp?"
The second banker, however, said the decision to bring the
Dong deal on Tuesday when the market was in a healthy state had
made sense, especially as the leads had already received around
EUR300m of reverse enquiries.
Deutsche Bank was the only bank involved in the structuring
of both the Dong and GDF Suez hybrids, prompting some critics to
point the finger at the German bank. But BNP Paribas was also a
global co-ordinator on both the Dong and GDF deals.
BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank were not
immediately available for comment.
CA-CIB, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale were
also global co-ordinators on the GDF euro and sterling deals.
EASY TARGET
The first banker gave a whole host of other reasons why the
deal had struggled.
The announcement of a simultaneous tender offer on Wednesday
was seen as over-complicating the execution process, and was
possibly the reason why the deal missed the best day in weeks
for primary activity on Tuesday, when EUR4.75bn of supply came.
"It was over-ambitious to add the tender to the mix. It
probably slowed down the whole execution process and has made
the company less nimble."
The choice of maturities was also called into question, and
in particular why the sterling tranche had a shorter call date
than the long euro portion.
Either way, the outcome is not good for GDF Suez.
Not only will the company likely have to price a smaller
transaction, but it will also be paying up more than it would
have wanted to.
The final yields equate to around swaps plus 295bp and plus
330bp for the euro tranches and 340bp over the Gilt curve for
the sterling portion.
Based on those levels, the differential between the
subordinated bonds and where GDF's senior bonds trade is roughly
260bp-280bp across the three tranches, one observer said.
The differential between EDF's senior and subordinated bonds
is closer to 210bp-230bp. Considering that GDF's senior bonds
trade inside EDF suggests a steep concession on GDF's hybrids,
the second banker said.
There is also a concern that the bond could be an easy
target in the secondary market.
"What will be crucial is for the leads to stabilise this
deal as soon as it prices. It will be a very easy trade to
short," the banker said.
As to whether this transaction could close the market, the
banker remained upbeat.
"Another issuer decided not to go ahead this morning, but
there's no reason that we couldn't see a deal tomorrow, even
though it is the ECB meeting and the US is on holiday. That
would not stop a euro trade if conditions are better. Issuers
are conscious that they are edging closer to blackout periods."