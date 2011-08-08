PARIS Aug 8 French utility GDF Suez plans to form an alliance with China Investment Corporation (CIC) to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific region, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

The accord will see the Chinese sovereign fund take a stake of around 30 percent in GDF's gas and oil exploration and production unit through a capital increase before the end of the year, the paper said, without giving the source of its information.

CIC would take part in GDF's investments in the region, excluding directly in China, while it would also help GDF obtain financing from Chinese banks and win contracts, Les Echos said.

Les Echos added that CIC would invest 2-3 billion euros ($2.82-$4.23 billion) to take the stake in the GDF unit.

GDF will unveil the alliance on Wednesday when it releases its first-half results, Les Echos said.

A GDF spokesman declined to comment. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Cyril Altemeyer and James Regan; Editing by Erica Billingham)