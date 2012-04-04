PARIS, April 4 French utility GDF Suez said it may withdraw its bid for International Power after the offer of 390 pence per share was rejected by the company.

GDF will "consider its different options regarding International Power, including the possibility of withdrawing its proposed offer", the French company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Paris-based GDF's preliminary offer for the 30 percent of International Power it does not already own had valued the company at 19.9 billion pounds ($32 billion).

