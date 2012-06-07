PARIS, June 7 French utility GDF Suez
said minority shareholders in International Power
approved its offer to purchase the 30 percent of the UK
electricity producer that it does not already own.
The approval marks a "decisive step" towards the acquisition
of all outstanding shares in International Power in a
transaction expected to close on June 29, GDF Suez said in a
statement on Thursday.
The deal "enables us to have an exceptional development
platform in high-growth regions such as South America, the
Middle East and Southeast Asia", GDF Chief Executive Gerard
Mestrallet said in the statement.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)