PARIS, April 22 French gas and power utility group GDF Suez denied a union's claim that it is planning to cut more than 4,000 jobs over the next three years.

"There are absolutely no plans to reduce the group's workforce," a GDF Suez spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that it planned to hire 18,000 people over the next three years.

The CGT, France's biggest union, had said in a statement that it expects GDF Suez to cut 1,400 jobs a year, or more than 4,000 over the next three years.

The plan, called Perform 2015, was targeting 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in savings by 2015, CGT said.

GDF Suez said at the end of last year that it would cut costs to boost results by 3.5 billion euros a year from 2015 as it grappled with a "challenging" European market.

