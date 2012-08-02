PARIS Aug 2 GDF Suez is ready to
challenge a government-imposed limit on gas price rises in
France, the utility said in a presentation on Thursday.
GDF said earlier that a French government decision to limit
gas price rises to 2 percent would prevent it from covering its
supply costs, leading to a hit of some 30 million euros ($36.89
million) to third-quarter core profit.
GDF already successfully appealed to the French Council of
State against a freeze on gas tariffs imposed by the previous
government in the last quarter of 2011.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Christian Plumb)