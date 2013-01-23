BRIEF-Savanna agrees to be bought by Western Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces agreement for the acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and unanimously recommends rejection of total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 23 GDF Suez, Europe's biggest utility, has scrapped the sale of a stake in its German gas storage unit, as bids came in too low, two people familiar with the matter said.
In a bid to cut debt, GDF last summer launched the sale of a minority stake in its Storengy Deutschland unit, which is hurt by weak gas prices, and it was hoping to get offers of at least 500 million euros ($664 million), the sources added.
* Announces strategic acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.