FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 23 GDF Suez, Europe's biggest utility, has scrapped the sale of a stake in its German gas storage unit, as bids came in too low, two people familiar with the matter said.

In a bid to cut debt, GDF last summer launched the sale of a minority stake in its Storengy Deutschland unit, which is hurt by weak gas prices, and it was hoping to get offers of at least 500 million euros ($664 million), the sources added.