LONDON Oct 23 France's GDF Suez and Britain's BP said on Thursday they had discovered a new oil field in the UK Central North Sea, boosting exploration hopes in this mature basin.

GDF Suez drilled the Vorlich/Marconi well as operator of the development and managed to flow oil from the field at a maximum rate of 5,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the companies said in a joint statement.

"As BP marks its 50th year in the North Sea and as the industry looks to maximise economic recovery from the basin, increasing exploration activity and finding new ways to collaborate will be critical to realising remaining potential," said BP's Regional President of North Sea, Trevor Garlick.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)