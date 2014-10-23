LONDON Oct 23 France's GDF Suez and
Britain's BP said on Thursday they had discovered a new
oil field in the UK Central North Sea, boosting exploration
hopes in this mature basin.
GDF Suez drilled the Vorlich/Marconi well as operator of the
development and managed to flow oil from the field at a maximum
rate of 5,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the companies
said in a joint statement.
"As BP marks its 50th year in the North Sea and as the
industry looks to maximise economic recovery from the basin,
increasing exploration activity and finding new ways to
collaborate will be critical to realising remaining potential,"
said BP's Regional President of North Sea, Trevor Garlick.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)