REFILE-UPDATE 1-Atos denies Worldline preparing bid for Ingenico
PARIS, March 20 French IT consulting firm Atos formally denies that its Worldline payment terminals business was preparing an offer for Ingenico, a company spokesman said on Monday.
PARIS, April 3 GDF Suez said it signed a five-year 5 billion euro ($6.86 billion) multi-currency credit line with a syndicate of 25 banks to be used for the early refinancing of two undrawn credit lines expiring in 2014 and 2015.
"GDF Suez was able to seize particularly favorable market conditions, improving significantly the cost of this liquidity thanks to a fixed margin of 20 basis points," GDF said in a statement on Thursday.
GDF added that the transaction was 40 percent oversubscribed. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Negotiates the termination of investments in some of its portfolio companies
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.