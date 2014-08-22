Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
OSLO Aug 22 France's GDF Suez shut production at its Gjoea field off Norway on Aug. 15 and its Vega field on Aug. 11 for planned work, it said in a statement on Friday.
The firm did not say when production would resume.
In 2013, Gjoea produced 33,300 barrels of oil per day while Vega produced 17,200 boepd, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.. GDF Suez's partners in the field are Statoil , Shell, RWE Dea and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Gwladys Fouche)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.