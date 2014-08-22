OSLO Aug 22 France's GDF Suez shut production at its Gjoea field off Norway on Aug. 15 and its Vega field on Aug. 11 for planned work, it said in a statement on Friday.

The firm did not say when production would resume.

In 2013, Gjoea produced 33,300 barrels of oil per day while Vega produced 17,200 boepd, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.. GDF Suez's partners in the field are Statoil , Shell, RWE Dea and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Gwladys Fouche)