Nov 13 GDF Suez

* GDF SUEZ has signed a contract with Statoil for the acquisition of 10 percent share in the license PL 420.

* PL 420 is situated between the Gjøa field and the Skarfjell discovery, and contains the discovery Titan.

* This makes GDF SUEZ the fourth partner in the license with 10 percent share. Statoil divests from 40 percent to 30 percent share in the license. The other license partners are RWE Dea Norge AS (30 percent, operator), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (30 percent), Statoil Petroleum AS (30 percent).