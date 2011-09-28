(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Sept 28 French utility GDF Suez said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Italy's Eni for the sale of a 10.4 percent indirect stake in gas condensate fields located in the North Sea.

The offer made by Eni values the stake in the Elgin-Franklin gas condensates fields at 590 million euros ($804.5 million) at enterprise value, GDF Suez said in a statement.

The Elgin-Franklin gas condensate fields, operated by French oil major Total , contributed 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) to GDF Suez's production in 2010.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2011, is part of the group's 10 billion-euro asset sales program announced earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil recently sold North Sea assets worth $1.75 billion and BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has put North Sea fields up for sale.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Lionel Laurent)