* Nine-month EBITDA up at 12.1 bln euros

* Sales up 10.2 pct at 65.4 bln

* Still plans to keep or grow 2011 dividend

* Confirms 2011 EBITDA target of 17 bln-17.5 bln euros

* Shares up 5.2 percent

PARIS, Oct 27 French utility GDF Suez said overseas expansion helped it increase nine-month core earnings by 10.2 percent and it stuck to its full-year targets in the face of a difficult economic environment.

GDF said it still expects to grow earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 17 to 17.5 billion euros ($23.5 billion to $24.2 billion) this year, before the impact of unfavourable weather or French regulation on gas tariffs.

The group has set its sights on emerging markets which it has said represent about 80 percent of future energy needs and is betting on booming demand for liquid natural gas (LNG) in Asia, particularly China, and the Middle East.

GDF Suez's earnings broadly met forecasts with EBITDA reaching 12.1 billion euros on sales up 8.9 percent at 65.4 billion. The average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll was for sales of 65.7 billion euros and EBITDA of 12 billion.

The figures were helped by the acquisition in February of Britain's International Power to create the world's largest independent power producer.

GDF is active in a range of energy sources including natural gas, nuclear energy and wind power.

Shares in the company were up 5.2 percent by 1107 GMT, outperforming a 2.2 percent rise on the index of European utilities and a 4.8 percent climb on France's main CAC 40 index .

Analysts pointed to a strong showing of GDF Suez's gas and liquid natural gas (LNG) business, which grew nearly 12 percent in the period, while on the negative side they highlighted the decline in the group's French business, down 6.4 percent.

"What was really negative is France, where they are losing a lot of money," UBS analyst Per Lekander said.

He cited the mild weather holding back the use of gas for heating against last year's cold period as well as the growing impact on GDF's accounts of the French government's decision to freeze gas tariffs.

NUCLEAR TAX

GDF Suez estimated that the government's move, meant to protect consumer purchasing power and ahead of the French presidential elections in May, will cut core earnings by 290 million euros in the fourth quarter of this year, on top of the 108 million seen in the first three quarters.

GDF Suez, which is 36 percent-owned by the French state, has appealed against the government's decision.

The group also faces the possibility of a new Belgian government wanting to raise taxes on nuclear energy to help the budget deficit.

The group runs seven nuclear reactors in Belgium through its Electrabel unit.

"It is very likely they will increase the taxation on nuclear," Lekander said, rating GDF Suez shares "neutral".

Two of GDF Suez's holdings, International Power and Suez Environnement , reported their quarterly figures on Wednesday.

Suez Environnement cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased pay-out to shareholders. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Jon Loades-Carter)