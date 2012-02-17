(repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS Feb 17 The board of directors of French gas and power company GDF Suez plans to ask shareholders to extend an age limit for the group's chairman and chief executive to 67 from 65, a step that may enable its boss Gerard Mestrallet to extend his tenure, French daily Les Echos reports on Friday.

The change, if approved by shareholders meeting on April 23, would allow Chairman and CEO Gerard Mestrallet, now 63, to stay at the helm of the company until 2016.

Under current rules, Mestrallet would have to leave his job in 2014.

GDF Suez declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)