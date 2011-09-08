PARIS, Sept 8 French utility GDF Suez plans to sell several of its gas assets in the British part of the North sea to Italian oil company and use the money to cut its debt, a French newspaper reported on Thursday.

Les Echos, citing unidentified sources, said GDF would sell its 10.4 percent stake in gas fields of Elgin, Franklin and West Franklin to ENI, already a stakeholder in the gas fields.

A GDF Suez spokeswoman had no comment on the report.

GDF Suez had already said in August it was looking to sell its stake. It said at the time it could fetch about 600 million euros ($844 million).

ENI's stake in the gas fields would increase to 32.2 percent from 21.8 percent, Les Echos said. Elgin and Franklin represent about 7 percent of Britain's gas and petrol production. ($1=.7109 Euro) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)