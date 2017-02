PARIS, Sept 28 French utility GDF Suez said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Italy's Eni for the sale of a 10.4 percent stake in gas condensates fields located in the North Sea.

The offer made by Eni values the stake in the Elgin-Franklin gas condensates fields at 590 million euros ($804.5 million), GDF Suez said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2011, is part of the group's 10 billion-euro asset sales program announced earlier this year. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Lionel Laurent)