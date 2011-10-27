PARIS Oct 27 GDF Suez confirmed its financial targets for the year on Thursday after reporting a 10.2 percent rise in core earnings for the first nine months of the year, driven in part by its international business.

The French utility, active in a range of energy sources including natural gas, nuclear energy and wind power, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 21.1 billion euros ($29.2 billion).

This was helped by the acquisition of Britain's International Power to create the world's largest independent power producer.

Sales rose 8.9 percent to 65.4 billion euros, GDF added. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)