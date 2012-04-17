PARIS, April 17 French utility GDF Suez
will take part in the development of a floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import terminal project on India's east coast,
increasing its foothold in Asia's growing LNG market.
GDF Suez said on Tuesday the Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution
Corporation (APGDC) had selected it as a partner for the project
in which it would have a 26 percent stake.
The import terminal will have an envisaged annual
regasification capacity of 7.7 million cubic metres.
"GDF Suez confirms India, and more generally Asia, as a core
development region for its LNG business," Jean-Marie Dauger,
head of GDF Suez's Global Gas & LNG division, said in a
statement.
GDF Suez last year forecast booming demand for LNG in Asia,
particularly in China, to supply energy needs and as users look
for alternative sources following last year's Fukushima nuclear
disaster in Japan.
The company has a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG which
owns LNG import terminals in Dahej and Kochi, India, that are
under construction. It is also developing a floating LNG project
in Australia called Bonaparte.
GDF, which on Monday announced an agreement to take full
control of International Power, said a feasibility study would
be completed by the end 2012, followed by a Final Investment
Decision (FID). The commissioning date is seen in early 2014.
