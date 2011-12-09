PARIS Dec 9 GDF Suez plans to double sales of liquefied natural gas to emerging markets by 2020 to 68 terawatt hours (TWh), the company said in a press release on Friday ahead of its investor day.

This is part of a wider move by the company to spend up to 55 billion euros ($73 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in an interview with the Financial Times.

GDF Suez also confirmed it would increase its installed power production capacity to 150 gigawatts (GW) by 2016, of which 90 GW outside Europe, as well as boosting its renewable installed capacity by 50 percent by 2015. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by James Regan)