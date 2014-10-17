PARIS Oct 17 The GDF Suez board will next week consider a proposal that Chief Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher take up a role as number-two at the French utility, a newspaper reported on Friday, a move that could put her in line to be its new boss.

The Oct. 21 meeting will consider a proposal that she become chief operating officer, Les Echos daily reported, replacing Jean-Francois Cirelli. That would make her the effective number two to Gerard Mestrallet, the chairman and chief executive whose mandate expires in 2016.

Cirelli had also been widely considered as a potential candidate.

Last week Mestrallet declined to comment on potential successors.

French media have written before that Mestrallet has asked the government to split the two functions at the end of his mandate, with a view to appoint Kocher as CEO so he can stay on as chairman.

The French state is GDF Suez's leading shareholder with a 33.6 percent stake.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)