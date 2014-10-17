PARIS Oct 17 The GDF Suez board will
next week consider a proposal that Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher take up a role as number-two at the French
utility, a newspaper reported on Friday, a move that could put
her in line to be its new boss.
The Oct. 21 meeting will consider a proposal that she become
chief operating officer, Les Echos daily reported, replacing
Jean-Francois Cirelli. That would make her the effective number
two to Gerard Mestrallet, the chairman and chief executive whose
mandate expires in 2016.
Cirelli had also been widely considered as a potential
candidate.
Last week Mestrallet declined to comment on potential
successors.
French media have written before that Mestrallet has asked
the government to split the two functions at the end of his
mandate, with a view to appoint Kocher as CEO so he can stay on
as chairman.
The French state is GDF Suez's leading shareholder with a
33.6 percent stake.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)