Shell's departing CFO to join Rio Tinto as non-executive director
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
LONDON Dec 9 French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA is to spend up to 55 billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.
Mestrallet said GDF was planning capital spending of between 9 billion euros and 11 billion euros in each of the years between 2012 and 2017, with about a third set aside for emerging markets.
"We intend to double approximately our size [there] over the next five years in terms of sales," Mestrallet is quoted as saying in the article.
GDF had 4.6 billion euros of revenues from Asia last year and wants to expand rapidly in Asia because of booming demand for gas, according to the article.
The FT said the plan offers evidence that the French-based company intends to continue its recent bout of global expansion, which has included the acquisition of the UK's International Power IPR.L and a deal with China Investment Corporation.
GDF was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.