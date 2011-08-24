BRUSSELS Aug 24 French insurer AXA's (AXAF.PA)
private equity arm and Italian investment fund F2i won EU
approval on Wednesday to buy French utility GDF Suez's GSZ.PA
Italian gas grid firm G6 Rete Gas in a 772 million euro deal.
The sale by GDF Suez, the world's biggest utility,
underscores the trend by utilities to split up their power
generation and supply activities.
The AXA and F2i group has already acquired grids from German
utility E.ON EONG.DE and Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI), drawn by the
networks' regulated, long-term cash flows.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
enough competitors would remain active in the Italian gas
markets.
"The Commission found that this transaction leads to a
limited horizontal overlap between F2i and G6 Rete Gas'
activities in the market for gas distribution via medium- and
low-pressure pipelines in Italy and that a sufficient number of
competitors would remain active on the markets concerned," it
said in a statement.