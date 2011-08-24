BRUSSELS Aug 24 French insurer AXA's (AXAF.PA) private equity arm and Italian investment fund F2i won EU approval on Wednesday to buy French utility GDF Suez's GSZ.PA Italian gas grid firm G6 Rete Gas in a 772 million euro deal.

The sale by GDF Suez, the world's biggest utility, underscores the trend by utilities to split up their power generation and supply activities. [ID:nLDE7550YM]

The AXA and F2i group has already acquired grids from German utility E.ON EONG.DE and Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI), drawn by the networks' regulated, long-term cash flows.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said enough competitors would remain active in the Italian gas markets.

"The Commission found that this transaction leads to a limited horizontal overlap between F2i and G6 Rete Gas' activities in the market for gas distribution via medium- and low-pressure pipelines in Italy and that a sufficient number of competitors would remain active on the markets concerned," it said in a statement.