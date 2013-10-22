PARIS/LONDON Oct 22 France's GDF Suez
is the second heavyweight energy firm to dip a toe into British
shale gas exploration after taking a 25 percent stake in onshore
projects in northern England and Wales.
The Paris-based company said on Tuesday it would team up
with Dart Energy to develop 13 licenses in the western
and eastern parts of the Bowland Basin, which has already
attracted investment from Britain's Centrica.
This will be another boost to Britain's bid to exploit
shale-gas deposits after the government unveiled incentives
earlier this year to drive investment in the sector and renew
hopes of reducing the country's growing reliance on imports.
Shale gas has helped transform the U.S. energy market,
lowering gas and coal prices, and offers Britain, Europe's
biggest gas user, a means of bolstering its falling natural gas
production.
Centrica, parent of British Gas, paid 40 million pounds ($63
million) for 25 percent of the Bowland Shale in Lancashire,
owned by license operator Cuadrilla Resources and its Australian
private-equity backer A.J. Lucas.
Under the terms of the new agreement, GDF Suez will pay Dart
Energy $12 million in cash upfront and will fund $27 million in
exploration and appraisal costs. It will then own a quarter
share of 13 UK onshore licenses.
"We are very confident about the potential of shale gas in
the UK, and its anticipated contributions to UK energy
security," said Jean-Marie Dauger, executive vice-president, GDF
Suez, with the transaction due to complete by the year-end.
GDF Suez said the funding would support exploration over
three years, including drilling up to four shale gas exploration
wells and 10 coal bed methane exploration wells.
In June, Britain doubled its estimate of shale gas resources
in the Bowland shale area to 1,300 trillion cubic feet.
The surge in interest in shale gas exploration has attracted
environmentalist protests in Britain.
Last month, Britain's energy secretary tried to reassure the
public about shale gas fracking, downplaying any risk of
groundwater contamination from the exploration technique.