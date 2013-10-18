UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Oct 18 French utility GDF Suez has decided to permanently shut its 1,875-megawatt gas-fired power plant at Teesside in Britain, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We have decided to decommission and demolish the plant," she said.
The utility decided earlier this year to mothball the plant which had been running at reduced capacity since 2011 because it was unprofitable.
Around 30 staff are affected by the decision to shut it down permanently, the spokeswoman said.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)