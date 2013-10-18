LONDON Oct 18 French utility GDF Suez has decided to permanently shut its 1,875-megawatt gas-fired power plant at Teesside in Britain, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"We have decided to decommission and demolish the plant," she said.

The utility decided earlier this year to mothball the plant which had been running at reduced capacity since 2011 because it was unprofitable.

Around 30 staff are affected by the decision to shut it down permanently, the spokeswoman said.